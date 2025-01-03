Tottenham to bid for Wolves keeper Johnstone

Tottenham are set to put in a bid for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this winter.

The Premier League giants will be without no.1 Guglielmo Vicario for at least one or two more months.

He is absent due to a fractured foot, which required surgery earlier this season.

Per The Mirror, Johnstone may be the one that Spurs target as his temporary replacement.

Johnstone, a £10 million summer signing for Wolves, could be sold for a similar or higher fee.

The Molineux Stadium club are willing to part with him, as he is still second choice behind Jose Sa.