Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Carlos Baleba is closing in on his Manchester United debut, with the club believing his arrival can help address one of the biggest problems to emerge from their season so far.

United spent a year pursuing the 22-year-old midfielder before finally getting their man in the summer, but his introduction has had to be carefully managed after he arrived carrying a minor ankle injury.

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He was on the bench for the victory over Fulham before the international break and sources believe he will make his first appearance when United return against Tottenham.

There is an expectation that Baleba will bring a different level of intensity to United's midfield.

The Cameroon international is an aggressive, athletic midfielder who is comfortable cutting out passes and disrupting attacks before they develop. His stamina and running power also give him the ability to cover ground quickly when possession is lost.

That could prove particularly valuable for a United side that has been criticised for its work rate and running on numerous occasions this season.

Sources say that is an area Michael Carrick intends to address quickly as United enter an important run of games, with greater intensity expected across the team.

Baleba should help drive that change in the team.

His arrival will also improve the defensive protection in front of the back four, with his ability to tackle, intercept and recover possession giving United a profile they have been missing.

But his athleticism might be the initial key trait that makes the biggest impact - and has a knock-on effect for the rest of the team.

There will inevitably be a settling-in period as he learns to play alongside the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes. Carrick will need to work quickly to find the combinations that get the best from them, but his own experience as a defensive midfielder means he knows exactly what that part of the team demands.

United have been waiting a long time for Baleba.

Now they are close to unleashing him, and there is a belief that his arrival will help change the intensity and efficiency of their running at a crucial stage of the season.