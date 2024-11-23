Tottenham stun Manchester City who suffer fifth straight loss

Manchester City’s club-record 52-game unbeaten run at the Etihad Stadium came to an abrupt end in a troubling 4-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion have contributed towards a career-worst four consecutive losses for Pep Guardiola.

His City side started positively against Spurs, who themselves were looking to get back on track following a humbling 2-1 loss to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Guglielmo Vicario had to be alert to deny Erling Haaland with his foot, allowing Tottenham to take the lead shortly after when birthday boy James Maddison guided in Dejan Kulusevski’s delightful ball with a cushioned volley.

Having now trailed in five of their six home league games this season, this wasn’t unfamiliar territory for City, however, a second goal for the visitors just seven minutes later was cause for concern.

Ederson’s fingertip save had prevented Son Heung-min from curling into the top corner moments earlier, but he could do nothing to stop Maddison from dinking in his second of the game following a neat one-two with the Spurs captain.

The hosts came close to finding the net on a few occasions during the first period, yet Tottenham’s makeshift centre-back pairing of Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies kept City largely at bay.

Incredibly, things got even worse for the City soon after the restart, as the league's top scorers netted a third to give the hosts a mountain to climb.

Former player Pedro Porro was never given a chance at the Etihad, but he showed why he’s a Spurs favourite when he tucked in Dominic Solanke’s cut-back in devastating fashion.

Searching for a catalyst to spark a comeback, the home side struck the crossbar through Haaland’s bending effort before Josko Gvardiol saw his low shot blocked by Porro.

The absence of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri was evidently being felt as Spurs continued to have joy in transition, and after Kulusevski almost added a fourth on the counter, Guardiola threw on Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish as one last roll of the dice.

A late assault from the hosts in which Vicario thwarted Haaland once more eventually ended with Spurs adding a fourth goal in stoppage time.

Substitutes Timo Werner and Brennan Johnson combined to see out a momentous win that lifts Tottenham up to sixth in the table.

A fifth successive defeat in all competitions is unheard of for reigning PL champions, whose unbeaten home streak dating back to November 2022 (W28, D6) is now at an end.

A potentially season-defining trip to Anfield is up next for Guardiola’s side, who trail leaders Liverpool by five points with a game extra played.

See all of our stats from this match here.