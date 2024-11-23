Corluka insists Spurs bigger than Man City

Tribal Football
Former Croatia defender Vedran Corluka says Tottenham are a bigger club than Manchester City.

Corluka played for both clubs, which face later today.

He told the Daily Mail: "I still think that (Spurs are the bigger club). The fans are a little bit more close to the club here than at City.

"I have nothing against City and I had a great time there, but when I played for City the stadium wasn't always full, whereas here, you never see that."

He added: "Here, the stadium is full even when we play friendlies, so you can see that there is more passion for the club here than there is there."

