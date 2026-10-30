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Tottenham star Porro breaks silence on Real Madrid and Barcelona links

Tottenham star Porro breaks silence on Real Madrid and Barcelona links
Tottenham star Porro breaks silence on Real Madrid and Barcelona linksNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Tottenham star Pedro Porro has opened up on rumours linking him with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal with Spurs last season, keeping at the club until the summer of 2031 despite two successive 17th place Premier League finishes.

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Porro was able to put his club issues behind him to play a key role in Spain’s 2026 World Cup win.

His performance in the World Cup saw rumours start to circulate regarding a potential return to his home country, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both linked.

Speaking to El Larguero, Porro admitted he would like to return to Spain one day but dismissed the rumours.

"Obviously, I'm really looking forward to returning to Spain one day. It's my country and I like the league," he said.

"Right now, it would be very unfair to talk about anything other than my club because I'm under contract. They (Spurs) have shown me a lot of respect, which is mutual."

Asked if Madrid and Barcelona made an offer to sign him in the last transfer window, Porro said: "No. There was interest because they ask what your situation is but there wasn't real interest. There were rumours, but I was focused on doing well for my country.

"If there's genuine interest, they call you directly, and that didn't happen. Some clubs did enquire to find out my situation, but there was no genuine interest. 

“I didn't want to pay too much attention to it."

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