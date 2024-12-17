Tottenham signing Yang lays out first steps

Tottenham signing Yang Min-hyeok has talked about his plans to settle into the club.

The forward is arriving from the South Korean league, having been secured by Spurs in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Min-hyeok hopes that he can get game time with the first team this season, but knows he will initially got into the Under-18s or Under-21s.

He stated, "I’ve been in contact with the coach and staff too. The coach told me to stay injury-free and continue doing what I’ve been showing.

"Personally, I’ve been focusing on mental preparation and maintaining my physical fitness, including weight training.

“Since I’ll be joining midway through the season, I’m focusing on rest to avoid injuries while keeping up light workouts to prepare."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play