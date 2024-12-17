Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd captain Fernandes: When Amad is like this, he's...
Man Utd legend Keane: Rashford needs to leave
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions

Tottenham signing Yang lays out first steps

Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham signing Yang lays out first steps
Tottenham signing Yang lays out first stepsTribalfootball
Tottenham signing Yang Min-hyeok has talked about his plans to settle into the club.

The forward is arriving from the South Korean league, having been secured by Spurs in the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Min-hyeok hopes that he can get game time with the first team this season, but knows he will initially got into the Under-18s or Under-21s.

He stated, "I’ve been in contact with the coach and staff too. The coach told me to stay injury-free and continue doing what I’ve been showing.

"Personally, I’ve been focusing on mental preparation and maintaining my physical fitness, including weight training. 

“Since I’ll be joining midway through the season, I’m focusing on rest to avoid injuries while keeping up light workouts to prepare."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenhamYang Min-HyukFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Postecoglou set to have another attacking asset as Tottenham signing due to arrive
Fiorentina express interest in Tottenham defender Dragusin
Agent of Botafogo goalkeeper Victor encourages Premier League interest