Postecoglou set to have another attacking asset as Tottenham signing due to arrive

Postecoglou set to have another attacking asset as Tottenham signing set to arrive

South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok is set to start his journey as a Tottenham player.

The 18-year-old is arriving a week ahead of schedule to acclimate to his new surroundings.

Per The Express, he will be registered for the Premier League as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Spurs agreed to the deal to bring in the winger in the summer, but left him on loan at Gangwon FC for half the season.

Manager Ange Postecoglou will be happy to have another attacking option at his disposal.

The Premier League club have experienced a tough start to the season and are adrift of the top four places.