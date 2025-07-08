Tottenham signing Kota Takai: Having arrived in London, I’m full of excitement!

Newly signed Tottenham defender Kota Takai has spoken to the club website about how cannot wait to get started at the club.

The North London club announced that they had completed the signing of Kawasaki Frontale defender Takai on Tuesday morning in a £5M deal which is the largest sale in J-League history. Takai is expected to play a first-team role under Thomas Frank next season and revealed how excited he is to sign for the Premier League side where he hopes to start in their first clash against Burnley.

“I played at the match with Kawasaki Frontale in the J-League on Saturday, got on the plane the next day, and I’m here today! I’ve had medical checks, and a lot of filming! Having arrived in London, I’m full of excitement.”

“My position is centre-back, I can play either side, left or right,” he added. “Active defending is my strength. At Spurs, my first goal is to be on the pitch for a match and to do my best. I look forward to meeting the fans at the stadium. Come on you Spurs!”

The Japanese international will compete with the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Ashley Phillips and Alfie Dorrington for his spot under Frank but despite being just 20 years old may have the quality to slot right into the first team.