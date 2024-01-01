Tribal Football
Tottenham signing Gray handed special shirt number
Tottenham have welcomed new £30 million signing Archie Gray to the club this week
Tottenham's first big signing of the summer is here and he only a teenager

The midfielder has joined on a long-term contract from Leeds United in the Championship.

Gray, who is only 18, will be given the no.14 shirt by Spurs as a show of their belief in his potential, per The Standard.

The likes of Gus Poyet, Luka Modric and David Ginola wore that shirt at Spurs in the past.

Most recently, it was worn by Ivan Perisic, while it was also Joe Rodon’s number.

The latter has now departed for Leeds, with Gray making the opposite switch to Spurs.

