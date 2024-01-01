Tottenham scouting Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Tottenham are said to be eyeing a move for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu this winter.

The North London club have been big spenders over the past year under boss Ange Postecoglou.

However, they are not done as yet, after snaring Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Timo Werner (loan) this summer.

Per HITC, Spurs have joined the race to secure the signature of Dorgu, who is a left-back.

While Lecce are not keen on losing the 19-year-old, they are not going to stand in the way of a move either.

However, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are all circling.