DONE DEAL: Tottenham youngster Devine joins Westerlo on season long loan
Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine has completed a season-long loan to Westerlo.

Devine is set to play in the Belgian Pro League for the coming months to gain regular game time.

The 20-year-old, Spurs’ youngest ever goalscorer, will get to play with Luka Vuskovic, who joins Spurs next year.

While Devine impressed this summer during pre-season under Ange Postecoglou, his first team chances were limited.

The club felt that he needed a loan in order to get match rhythm and improve his game, per football.london.

Several interested Championship clubs were initially knocked back when they enquired about his availability, before the club secured a loan abroad late in the window.

