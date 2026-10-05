Tottenham's Van Hecke and Van de Ven avoid serious injuries, will feature against Man Utd

Dutch Spurs defenders Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven reportedly avoided serious injury during the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League campaign and are still in the running for Saturday's clash with Manchester United.

Van Hecke withdrew from the Netherlands camp after colliding with an opponent in Oranje's away game against Serbia and was diagnosed with a foot injury. The centre-half took part in the Netherlands' first training session after the Serbia game, but returned to London soon after.

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According to VI's Joost Blaauwhof, Van Hecke's injury is believed to be minor, and the defender is not expected to miss much time. The 26-year-old could still feature in the Spurs' crucial away game against Manchester United on Saturday.

Jan Paul van Hecke battles Germany's Kevin Schade as Micky van de Ven watches Photo by FEDERICO GAMBARINI / DPA / DPA PICTURE-ALLIANCE VIA AFP

The same goes for Micky van de Ven, who was forced to come off in Sunday's home game against Serbia after former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic stepped on Van de Ven's hand. The defender was visibly in agony, forcing the Netherlands to continue with 10 men.

The left-footed defender's injury appears to be minor as well, with Netherlands manager Xavi confirming that Van de Ven was doing alright after the 2-1 win.

"He's okay. He was a bit dizzy because he had the finger injury, but it's not a big injury," Xavi said during the post-game press conference.

Bottom-of-the-table Spurs will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 10th, at 17.30 CEST.