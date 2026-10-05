Harry Redknapp backs Tottenham for top four spot: There's obviously something not right!

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has backed the club to finish in the top 4 despite a dire start.

Spurs are 20th place after five games after zero wins, two draws, three defeats. Under manager Roberto De Zerbi, the North London side have scored just twice, but have conceded 8 times.

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This is the club's worst-ever start to a Premier League season, beating the previous 2008/09 mark of 2 points and -3 goal difference.

The club are also already out of the Carabao Cup and as they look up from the relegation zone, Redknapp has spoken to OLBG’s ‘The Jeff Stelling Show’, which is out at the end of October about how he believes Tottenham will bounce back.

"I don't know. I'm saying top four, top five, top six for them this season. That was in my pre-season little Yankee. But at the moment... I do think they'll turn it round. I do think they'll come good.

"They've got to, with that group of players. But 17th, you know, incredible. Good managers, good players. There's obviously something not right. But I don't know what it is."

Tottenham spent around £332m on 10 new players during the summer, splashing out on the likes of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Savio and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Can Tottenham bounce back?

However, investment has not paid off and the side look worse than ever. Redknapp remains positive despite this, backing his former club to pick up the pace after the international break.

"And they've had the players in, you know. Last year, the year before, they were better than where they finished. They should have been doing better, for sure. They had enough good players to have been up there fighting for European places.

"And as I heard someone saying the other day, they've bought players who were not getting in the teams at their previous clubs. They're not exactly serial winners, are they? One or two of them have had relegations. And the ones already there weren't exactly setting the world alight either. So you think, well, you'd still expect them to finish in the top six, and I'm still confident my bet will come good at the end of the year. But they better hurry up and turn it round."