Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham's Reguilon seeking January exit after lack of game time under Postecoglou
Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon has been unable to get into the team this season.

The left-back is not in the plans of manager Ange Postecoglou and did not leave on loan.

Per Super Deporte, he is now seeking a quick January exit for more game time.

Reguilon, who was on loan at Manchester United and Brentford last term, wants to resurrect his career.

The former Real Madrid youth star came to the Premier League with a big reputation but has not found success.

He was in the match day squad for the first time for Spurs this season in a 1-1 draw with Fulham, but did not come onto the field.

 

