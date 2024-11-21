Tottenham's Porro could make shock move to Man Utd to thrive under Amorim formation

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro could be in line for a shock move to Manchester United.

Per AS in Spain, Porro’s representatives believe new United boss Ruben Amorim will try to tempt him away from Spurs.

The right-wing-back is seen as the ideal player to fit into Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, given he did so successfully at Sporting.

But Spurs would loathe to lose Porro and would likely put up a big fight to hold onto his services.

The possibility of a transfer also depends on how the seasons of the two clubs unfold.

If Spurs are in the Champions League next term and United are not, Porro is not likely to move.