Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Ferguson will be key to helping Amorim's succeed at Man Utd

Speaking exclusively to Tribal Football and Flashscore News, former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has said that Sir Alex Ferguson will be on hand to offer advice to Ruben Amorim.

Amorim will take charge of his first game as United coach against Ipswich Town this Sunday after the sacking of Erik ten Hag. Meulensteen was questioned what the Portuguese coach's first hurdle would be at the club which will expect a strong start this weekend.

“The first hurdle for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United will be implementing his new system so that everyone knows their individual roles and responsibilities, that won’t happen overnight.

“He needs to work at it on and off the pitch, back that up with footage but he hasn’t had long to work with the players following the international break.

“It's going to be interesting to see what kind of system he's going to play against Ipswich, whether he straight away goes in as he means to carry on or eases the players into it.

“It’ll take a little bit of time before the players get used to it and therefore you might not get the performances and the results straight away. But I do think he’ll be very clear in terms of what he wants to do.

“What I'm saying is that he must understand very, very quickly how he can make the system work with these players in such a strong league as the Premier League. That's the biggest challenge.”

Rene Meulensteen on Sir Alex Ferguson helping Ruben Amorim settle at Manchester United Flashscore

The Dutch coach was also asked about Alex Ferguson who left in 2013 and how he could possibly help Amorim settle into a side that have had a very disappointing start to the season.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has always been very generous in sharing his knowledge and helping other managers, he will always love to help a young manager succeed, I am sure this will be the case with Ruben Amorim.

“He’ll without doubt be a phone call away should Amorim want any advice. It’s been a long time since he retired but his presence will always be felt at the club and I think it’s better for new managers to work alongside that presence.

“He’ll be more than happy to give some advice.”

Amorim has plenty of charisma

Amorim is well known for his media friendly personality, something former United managers lacked. Meulensteen stated that this will be a huge benefit for the 39 year old he thinks only time will tell if he will leave a long-term dynasty at the club which looks to be in a rut at the moment.

“Ruben Amorim has plenty of charisma, he has the tactical acumen and he’s done the right things in saying that he wants to create a strong identity at Manchester United.

“Whether he will be a long-term success at the club, only time will tell, but I do know that it will take about 18 months to get his style embedded into the team.

“He knows that it’s all about performances and results whether you are an experienced manager or a young manager.”