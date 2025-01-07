Tottenham's new signing Kinsky reveals how Cerny convinced him to sign for the club

Tottenham's new arrival Antonin Kinsky has revealed that he was told by Radek Cerny to make the move mid-season.

Kinsky signed for the North London club this week and may even play on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

He admits that ex-Spurs shot-stopper Cerny was a big reason he moved clubs.

"I didn’t have so much time to speak about the move (to Spurs) with others because we had a break in the Czech league so the coach was probably on vacation at the time and I didn’t want to interrupt, but today I spoke with him," Antonin said to club media.

"He told me just good words about Spurs. He told me as well to go for it.

"He’s a great guy. He was my goalkeeper coach in Slavia for four years when I wasn’t on loan.

“A great guy. A great coach and his opinion (on the move) was also an important thing for me."