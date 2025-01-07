Postecoglou on VAR trial for Carabao Cup: I'm not a cheerleader for those kind of things

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he is against the new VAR procedure taking place in this week's Carabao Cup semifinal first legs.

As Arsenal prepares to face Newcastle United in Tuesday night’s clash, Postecoglou was questioned ahead of Wednesday’s game against Liverpool which could give Spurs a strong chance of winning their first major trophy in 16 years.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a trial measure, referees will explain VAR decisions to the crowd via an in-stadium microphone for the first time in English football. This will happen when the referee has visited the pitch side monitor to make crucial decisions on handball and offsides.

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Postecoglou admitted he was not looking forward to the new system, especially in such an important game.

"Do I welcome it? No.

"Do you think if they had shown the handball on the weekend that our supporters would have been happy? Would they have come away and said, 'oh, that's great, they explained it?'"

"But at the same time, I have to accept that it's coming in. I have to accept that this is the way forward. I have to accept that I have to be a part of that.

"But it shouldn't surprise anyone if I'm not sort of cheerleader for those kind of things."