Tottenham rival Newcastle for Burnley keeper Trafford

Tottenham are eyeing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

The Mirror says they want to sign Trafford in January as cover for injured No1 Guglielmo Vicario.

For the moment, Fraser Forster has been acting as the stand-in, with Spurs keen to bring in a younger backup for the long-term.

Trafford is also interesting Newcastle for the January market.

Like with Spurs, the England U21 keeper would arrive as cover for No1 Nick Pope.