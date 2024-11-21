Tottenham release statement after Bentancur appeal

Tottenham have released a statement after appealing against Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-match ban.

The midfielder has been suspended after comments made about Spurs captain Heung-min Son while in Uruguay.

Spurs have now appealed the ruling and explained: "We can confirm that the club has appealed against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's FA suspension, issued earlier this week.

"While we accept the guilty finding against Rodrigo by the independent regulatory commission, we believe the subsequent sanction is severe.

"Rodrigo will remain suspended from domestic competitions while the appeal is heard and the club will make no further comment during this time."