Tottenham appeal against Bentancur ban

Tottenham are appealing against the ban handed to Rodrigo Bentancur by the FA.

The midfielder has been banned for seven games and fined £100,000 after comments about Tottenham captain Heung-min Son.

The Telegraph says Spurs are now appealing against the sentence.

They are not appealing the ruling itself, but the length of the punishment, which exceeds the FA's minimum six-match ban for racist speech.

Bentancur appeared on a TV program in Uruguay, where he offered the journalist a Son shirt with the following joke: "Sonny's? It could also be Sonny's cousin. They all look the same," Bentancur said, followed by a laugh.

