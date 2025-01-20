DONE DEAL: AFC Fylde sign Ipswich striker Boatswain

Ipswich Town’s academy forward Ashley Boatswain has joined National League AFC Fylde on loan.

The 19-year-old will be playing for former Sunderland and England frontman Kevin Phillips.

He has been impressive for Ipswich’s Under-21s this term, but will now earn senior experience.

“Ashley is another top prospect and one we’re buzzing to see sign,” Phillips said.

“He’s a completely different type of striker to what we currently have and he’ll learn a lot here.

“He’s hungry and keen to make an impact and we’ll be looking to get the best out of him during his time here.

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to Ipswich Town for trusting us with one of their top talent’s development.”