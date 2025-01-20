Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement

DONE DEAL: AFC Fylde sign Ipswich striker Boatswain

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: AFC Fylde sign Ipswich striker Boatswain
DONE DEAL: AFC Fylde sign Ipswich striker BoatswainTribalfootball
Ipswich Town’s academy forward Ashley Boatswain has joined National League AFC Fylde on loan.

The 19-year-old will be playing for former Sunderland and England frontman Kevin Phillips.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has been impressive for Ipswich’s Under-21s this term, but will now earn senior experience.

“Ashley is another top prospect and one we’re buzzing to see sign,” Phillips said. 

“He’s a completely different type of striker to what we currently have and he’ll learn a lot here.

“He’s hungry and keen to make an impact and we’ll be looking to get the best out of him during his time here.

“We’d like to say a huge thanks to Ipswich Town for trusting us with one of their top talent’s development.”

Mentions
National LeagueBoatswain AshleyIpswichAFC FyldePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Ebbsfleet sign Ipswich youngster Carr
Coventry striker Wright watched by Ipswich
Godfrey on signing for Ipswich: The call with McKenna blew me away; it was a no-brainer