Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement

DONE DEAL: Ebbsfleet sign Ipswich youngster Carr

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Ebbsfleet sign Ipswich youngster Carr
DONE DEAL: Ebbsfleet sign Ipswich youngster CarrEbbsfleet
Ipswich Town youngster Ryan Carr is spending the rest of the season on loan.

The 20-year-old has signed for National League Ebbsfleet on loan until the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He had been at Gateshead for the first half of the campaign, but only played three times.

He had already come back to Ipswich in December, even playing for the Under-21s a couple of times.

Now he is hoping that he can get more serious football under his belt in the coming months.

Mentions
National LeagueCarr RyanIpswichGatesheadEbbsfleetPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Coventry striker Wright watched by Ipswich
Godfrey on signing for Ipswich: The call with McKenna blew me away; it was a no-brainer
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Aston Villa winger Philogene