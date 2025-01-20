DONE DEAL: Ebbsfleet sign Ipswich youngster Carr

Ipswich Town youngster Ryan Carr is spending the rest of the season on loan.

The 20-year-old has signed for National League Ebbsfleet on loan until the summer.

He had been at Gateshead for the first half of the campaign, but only played three times.

He had already come back to Ipswich in December, even playing for the Under-21s a couple of times.

Now he is hoping that he can get more serious football under his belt in the coming months.