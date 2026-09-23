Tottenham ready to pull the trigger on De Zerbi as early favourite to replace emerges

Tottenham are reportedly ready to part ways with current boss Roberto De Zerbi following their dismal start to the season, with an early favourite to replace him already emerging.

Tottenham spent over £300 million over the summer following two successive 17th Premier League finishes in a bid to avoid a similar fate.

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So far, it’s not worked out, and De Zerbi’s side sit rock bottom with no wins from their first five games as we head into the September/October international break.

According to Fichajes, Spurs are seriously considering the Italian’s future, although it won’t be happening over the next few weeks.

Instead, they’ll be using the international break to weigh up potential replacements as it would cost around £10 million to sack De Zerbi.

Former head coach boss Mauricio Pochettino remains the romantic option, but current role as USMNT head coach rules out a swift return.

Eddie Howe, who made the shock decision to walk away from Newcastle in the summer, has emerged as the most likely candidate to take over.