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Andy Robertson: I wouldn't join Tottenham in the Championship

Tottenham defender Andy Robertson.
Tottenham defender Andy Robertson.Action Images via Reuters

Former Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has revealed he had major doubts over joining Tottenham this summer.

Ahead of leading Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Robertson confirmed free transfer to North London, after opting against a contract on Merseyside.

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The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League at Anfield and his decision to move on after nine years came as a shock. 

However, the veteran left-back admitted it was a close call, after Spurs only just sealed Premier League safety in the final weeks of 2025/26 following the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi.

"It was always Tottenham, as long as they stayed up,” he said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast. 

“At that point, I didn’t want to go to the Championship with Tottenham, but I ended up getting invested in Tottenham.

“I was watching Tottenham. Especially when De Zerbi came in, I was fully confident.

“They showed their interest first, and they really wanted me, and I was happy with how much they wanted me."

It's been tough start to his new chapter, with Tottenham yet to win a Premier League game from five played, alongside a Carabao Cup exit back at Liverpool - and De Zerbi is under growing pressure.

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