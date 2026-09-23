Andy Robertson: I wouldn't join Tottenham in the Championship

Ahead of leading Scotland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Robertson confirmed free transfer to North London, after opting against a contract on Merseyside.
The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League at Anfield and his decision to move on after nine years came as a shock.
However, the veteran left-back admitted it was a close call, after Spurs only just sealed Premier League safety in the final weeks of 2025/26 following the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi.
"It was always Tottenham, as long as they stayed up,” he said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast.
“At that point, I didn’t want to go to the Championship with Tottenham, but I ended up getting invested in Tottenham.
“I was watching Tottenham. Especially when De Zerbi came in, I was fully confident.
“They showed their interest first, and they really wanted me, and I was happy with how much they wanted me."
It's been tough start to his new chapter, with Tottenham yet to win a Premier League game from five played, alongside a Carabao Cup exit back at Liverpool - and De Zerbi is under growing pressure.