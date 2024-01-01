Tottenham playmaker will miss opening game of season after Postecoglou suspension

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma will miss the opening game of the season.

Bissouma has been suspended by manager Ange Postecoglou for a breach of trust.

The midfielder posted a video on social media which showed him inhaling nitrous oxide.

He apologized, stating: This was a severe lack of judgment. I understand how serious this is and the health risks involved, and I also take my responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously."

"I've been in the game for a long time and when a situation like this arises I've tried to look at them in a couple of ways," said manager Postecoglou.

"First there's a person and it's Biss and he has made a really poor decision. You want to help him through that.

"There are sanctions involved, some of those including education. You always want to give people to learn from their mistakes. He won’t be available for Monday, we have suspended him from Monday’s game.

"He needs to build that trust back with both me and the group. The door is open for him and we can help him realize the decisions he makes impact the group."