Tottenham place new striker at heart of January transfer plans

Spurs will look to sign another striker to compete with Solanke

Tottenham are expected to place particular focus on signing a striker when the transfer window reopens, according to sources.

There is a feeling within the club that they need extra firepower in the squad to back up Dominic Solanke.

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Solanke completed his first full 90 minutes in the Premier League this season against Manchester United and marked the occasion with a late equaliser. It was a positive step, but Tottenham still need to establish whether he can provide the consistent availability and goalscoring output required to lead their attack.

We have reported how they are among clubs looking at Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, and now sources are confirming that Spurs are assessing their options ahead of January - with strengthening up front a key consideration.

Solanke has an opportunity to build momentum when he faces Coventry City on Monday. However, the club must also plan for the possibility that further investment will be needed, particularly if they want greater reliability and depth in attack.

Recruiting another striker is unlikely to come cheap, especially if Tottenham target a player capable of making an immediate impact. The potential cost of such a deal will influence how much further business they can conduct during the window.

Right-back cover is another area under consideration, meaning Spurs will have to balance their attacking requirements against the need to strengthen elsewhere.

That would limit their ability to pursue another major midfield signing.

Tottenham have already committed significant resources to their squad last summer, and their next moves must address the positions where reinforcements could make the biggest difference.