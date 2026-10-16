Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri has cleared the air over an apparent disagreement with Kevin de Bruyne during their Champions League clash with Villarreal.

The Serie A side fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Villarreal on Tuesday (October 13), leaving them winless in their 2026-27 Champions League campaign.

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During the game, there appeared to be a heated exchange between Allegri and star midfielder De Bruyne.

Reports in Italy had suggested it was because the Belgian had ignored direct tactical instructions from his manager.

Speaking to Tuttosport ahead of their Serie A game against Venezia on Saturday (October 17), Allegri played the rumours down.

"Did he bother me? No, there was a misunderstanding, but that was it. These things happen and will happen again,” he said.

“If we understand each other straight away, it's better: I spoke Italian, he spoke English, then I started speaking in English and he wanted to understand in Italian.

“The boy is intelligent, he understood.”