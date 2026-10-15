Dalglish tells Robertson to "retire" as he comes close to breaking incredible record

Liverpool and Scotland legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has joked that Andrew Robertson should retire before breaking his record.

Robertson is closing in on Kenny Dalglish’s record as Scotland’s most-capped men’s international player, a record that has been held since Dalglish retired from international football way back in 1986.

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After reaching 100 caps against North Macedonia on the 3rd October 2026, he became only the second Scottish men's player to reach a century.

He now sits behind Dalglish, who has 102 caps in a record that could be matched as Scotland face North Macedonia and Switzerland next month in the Nations League.

Dalglish jokes that Robertson should retire

Robertson has captained Scotland since 2018 and as he closes in on the record, Dalish spoke to FourFourTwo about how the now Tottenham defender should hang up his boots.

“He’s a good guy, and it’s not a problem if he does it,” Dalglish said. “But I think he should retire, and I’ve told him that!”

Surpassing Dalglish would be an incredible achievement for Robertson who has won it all at club level. His name would be in the history books for what may be decades to come as he establishes himself as a legend for Scotland.

Speaking on passing the Liverpool icon earlier this year, Robertson said he would be over the moon but that he is also happy to reach 100 caps for Scotland.

"I think it's just about this one first," he said. "Hopefully I can (catch Dalglish) because I want to keep playing and I want to be in a Scotland jersey for years to come, which obviously results in me hopefully taking over Kenny.

"But I'm only the second male player to get to 100 caps and I think I have to enjoy that. I think us footballers are a bit guilty of not enjoying it and not realising sometimes what you've achieved, so I've made a conscious effort to try to do that.

"I know what I've achieved for me and my family and it was a really special night for us."