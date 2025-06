Tottenham have raided Leeds United for teenage striker Oliver Boast.

The Athletic says the 16 year-old is moving south and will join Tottenham's academy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Boast makes the switch 12 months after Tottenham raided Leeds for Archie Gray.

The England U16 international has made appearances for Leeds at U21 as a 15 year-old.

The two clubs have agreed a seven-figure fee for Boast.