New York Red Bulls in talks with Tottenham flow Timo Werner

New York Red Bulls are reportedly in talks to sign forward Timo Werner after a disappointing loan spell with Premier League side Tottenham.

According to The Athletic, the MLS side are in talks with sister club RB Leipzig over a move that would the 29-year-old head to the Big Apple.

No agreement has been made as of yet but the two clubs are understood to be optimistic one can be reached soon.

The report added that Werner and RBNY engaged in talks in summer 2024 and have been in active communication since.

Werner is said to be keen on making the switch where he would join up with former Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg, whom he played with in 2017.