Tottenham are making a move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

Foot Mercato says Tottenham have opened talks with Brentford over a deal for Wissa.

Spurs are also in negotiations with Wissa over contract terms.

The forward, 28, has been in impressive form this season: after 20 Premier League appearances, he has eleven goals and two assists to his name.

He joined Brentford in 2021 from Lorient for €10m.