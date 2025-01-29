Brentford striker Wissa confirms Forest's transfer interest as speculation grows

Yoane Wissa has acknowledged Nottingham Forest's interest as the transfer window deadline nears.

Strengthening Nuno Espirito Santo's attacking options is a priority for the Reds, with Wissa on their wish list.

Despite a rejected bid of £18-22m, English reports suggest Forest may submit a second offer.

The player was asked about the matter on Canal+ South Africa, with journalist Lee-Roy Kabeya posting the clip on X.

Wissa’s reply translates as: “There is an interest, there is an interest. Possible transfers in progress, I cannot say. But it’s true that there has been interest since this summer.

“They are having a very good season and I too am continuing my momentum. It's true that for the moment I'm focused on Brentford but we'll see what happens.”