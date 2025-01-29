Tribal Football
Brentford striker Wissa confirms Forest's transfer interest as speculation grows

Action Plus
Yoane Wissa has acknowledged Nottingham Forest's interest as the transfer window deadline nears. 

Strengthening Nuno Espirito Santo's attacking options is a priority for the Reds, with Wissa on their wish list. 

Despite a rejected bid of £18-22m, English reports suggest Forest may submit a second offer.

The player was asked about the matter on Canal+ South Africa, with journalist Lee-Roy Kabeya posting the clip on X.

Wissa’s reply translates as: “There is an interest, there is an interest. Possible transfers in progress, I cannot say. But it’s true that there has been interest since this summer. 

“They are having a very good season and I too am continuing my momentum. It's true that for the moment I'm focused on Brentford but we'll see what happens.”

