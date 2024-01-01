Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg tribute to Denmark record-breaker Eriksen

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg paid tribute to his veteran national teammate Christian Eriksen.

The duo have been impressing for Denmark at Euro 2024, shining in a 1-1 draw against England.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the Danes prepared for last night's Euros clash with Serbia, Eriksen was due to earn his 133th cap to overtake Simon Kjaer as their all-time appearance maker.

"Tomorrow he’s setting a milestone not only in his career, but for all of Danish football,” said Hojbjerg.

“I think we’re all aware of the player he is. But his personality is also quite special.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s very calm, he has a lot of respect from the dressing room. Everything he does is in his own way - I respect that a lot. He’s a great player in Denmark’s football history.”