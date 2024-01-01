Agent: Hojbjerg happier at Tottenham under Mourinho and Conte

The agent of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg admits he was happier at Tottenham under former managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

The Dane battled for regular football last season under Ange Postecoglou and is set to leave Tottenham after the Euros.

Advertisement Advertisement

His agent Luca Puccinelli told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: "This year I started working with Pierre and it was a great satisfaction for me to be able to convince a top player for the project I had for him. Pierre has already experienced a lot in his career, he has had great seasons at Tottenham with top coaches like Mourinho and then Conte last year. In the national team he is a big leader as well.

"A player like him will surely be part of a club with great ambition or project because he is not just a strong player, but with a character made to fight for important things every year. Pierre feel comfortable in the pressure to win and I am working in this sense.

"He is telling me that every year he dream of trophies in the end of the season and don’t like to play for nothing. This is his mindset, this is the mission.

"I am working on the many requests that we have already received, yes; but we will analyse all the possibilities after the Euros, during the holidays when we will spend some time together and then look forward to the next chapter.

"The national team is giving him back his lost serenity now. I’m 100% sure that whoever signs Hojbjerg will get a bargain."