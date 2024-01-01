Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg drops Dortmund transfer hint

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has hinted he'd welcome a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Dane's Euros is now over, but he admits he appreciates BVB's home stadium.

"It's a beautiful stadium, now I'm on holiday, then after the break...," Hojbjerg said about the Signal Iduna Park.

In short, Hojbjerg did not deny the hypothesis of an eventual move to Dortmund.

His Denmark teammate and former Dortmund player, Thomas Delaney, also stated: "I would recommend him to both parties. He is a fantastic player and I am very happy to have him as a teammate. He is an absolute top-class central midfielder."