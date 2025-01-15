Tottenham manager Postecoglou blasts back at Tamworth fans

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was furious at the abuse received from some Tamworth fans this weekend.

The Australian coach was enjoying a bit of banter with the non-league side’s home crowd during their FA Cup game at the weekend.

Spurs needed extra time to get past the team that are several divisions below them in the ladder.

"90% of the crowd were very good and enjoyed the banter. There was 10% who were pretty unacceptable," said Postecoglou this week.

"The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, but we're expected to be the bigger person.

"I would have loved to have turned around and not be the bigger person in that moment, but you deal with it and go on."