Tamworth defender Hollis: First Tottenham goal was the end

Tamworth defender Hayden Hollis praised the home fans after their FA Cup defeat at home to Tottenham.

Spurs needed extra-time to win 3-0 via an own goal from Nathan Tshikuna, before the visitors struck through Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson.

Hollis said afterwards: "So disappointing the manner we gave the first goal away. Soon as they score it's always going to be a long afternoon.

"That's the run come to an end and we have to focus on staying in the league.

"The pitch, the fans was a leveller for us. Everyone gave everything and maybe we died in extra time."

