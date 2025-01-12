Tamworth defender Hollis: First Tottenham goal was the end
Tamworth defender Hayden Hollis praised the home fans after their FA Cup defeat at home to Tottenham.
Spurs needed extra-time to win 3-0 via an own goal from Nathan Tshikuna, before the visitors struck through Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson.
Hollis said afterwards: "So disappointing the manner we gave the first goal away. Soon as they score it's always going to be a long afternoon.
"That's the run come to an end and we have to focus on staying in the league.
"The pitch, the fans was a leveller for us. Everyone gave everything and maybe we died in extra time."