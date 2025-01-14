Paris Saint-Germain defender wanted by Villa, Tottenham and Napoli this January

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Paris Saint-Germain center-half Milan Škriniar continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The 29-year-old defender has been a stalwart in European football for many years.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the likes of Galatasaray are monitoring his situation this month.

There are any other teams also ready to make a move, either on loan or permanently.

That includes the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Napoli, who all need defenders.

There is a suggestion that PSG may send Škriniar to Napoli as part of the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia transfer.

