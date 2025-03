Tottenham are making a move for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Africa Foot says Spurs have registered their interest in Ait-Nouri with Wolves.

And the Londoners have also informed Molineux chiefs that an offer will be made before the end of the season.

The 23 year-old is attracting interest from across Europe.

It's suggested Spurs rate Ait-Nouri at around £25m and are preparing to make an opening offer.