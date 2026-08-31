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Tottenham make sensational loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk

Tottenham make sensational loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk
Tottenham make sensational loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhaylo MudrykČTK / DPA / Tom Weller

Tottenham have reportedly made a sensational loan move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Tottenham and Chelsea famously don’t do business with each other, in fact, the last player to move between the clubs was Carlo Cudicini back in 2009.

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Now, according to David Ornstein, that could be about to change as Spurs have made a loan enquiry for Chelsea winger Mudryk, 25.

Chelsea have made the Ukrainian available for loan after his doping ban was resolved with the English FA and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Mudryk has since made his return to Chelsea, featuring during pre-season but still hasn’t made a competitive appearance since November 2024.

It’s understood that Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is pushing to get the deal over the line having previously managed Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham are in the market for a new left sided attacker with Everton Iliman Ndiaye likely to join Man City over the North London club.

Leeds had previously been linked with a move for Mudryk, but Chelsea rejected their proposal.

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Mykhailo MudrykChelseaTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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