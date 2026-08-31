Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The two clubs rarely do any kind of business with each other, in fact, it’s a bit of an unspoken rule between them.

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Chelsea attempted to sign Luka Modric from Spurs back in the summer of 2011, with the player keen on the move, but it was eventually blocked by former chairman Daniel Levy.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham could make Adarabioyo, 28, the first player to make the move since Carlo Cudicini in January 2009.

Any potential move to Spurs will depend on Kevin Danso leaving, with Sunderland said to be interested in the Austrian.

It’s been widely reported that the centre-back has been told by new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso that he has no future at the club.

Adarabioyo was a member of Chelsea’s pre-season squad, featuring in four games, but has been left out of their first three competitive games of 2026-27.

The Nigeria international joined Chelsea as a free agent back in July 2024 and went on to make 72 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, popping up with seven goals.