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Leeds United plan last-minute Mudryk loan offer

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk.
Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk.Profimedia

Mykhailo Mudryk looks set to depart Chelsea on loan before the Premier League transfer deadline closes tomorrow.

Leeds United have been in talks with Chelsea over a potential season-long loan for the Ukraine international, but the Yorkshire side are reportedly unwilling to match the Blues demands over their wage contribution.

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Signed by Chelsea in January 2023, Mudryk was suspended for four years in November 2024 after a drug test found meldonium in his system. 

He was provisionally suspended in December 2024, formally charged by the FA in May 2025, and an independent commission imposed a four-year period of ineligibility in January 2026 as the winger appealed the decision. 

Since then, the FA confirmed on 31 July 2026 that he was immediately eligible to train and play again because WADA's technical standards for meldonium had changed. 

Mudryk is currently training away from Xabi Alsono's first-team group as the club work on an exit plan.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk winger wants to stay in England and Leeds remain his most likely destination before the window closes.

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Premier LeagueMykhailo MudrykChelseaLeedsFootball transfers

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