Chelsea remain open to Neto transfer exit if major offer arrives

Chelsea could yet consider allowing Pedro Neto to leave the club, with increasing noise surrounding the attacker’s future.

Neto, 26, was impressive in a 4-3 win against Brighton on Sunday, scoring his side’s second goal.

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He has featured in all three of their opening games this season, but boss Xabi Alonso says he can not guarantee that the player will stay.

Neto has attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Liverpool one of the clubs in the background as they search for a new wide option. He is not their top target but is one of a few players understood to be on the radar.

Sources indicate that a deal involving the Portuguese international could develop within the Premier League, as Tottenham, Manchester City, and Arsenal have also been made aware of his situation and have the chance to make a late approach.

We previously revealed that City have Neto as a potential replacement option for Savinho following the latter's move to Spurs.

Chelsea are understood to be open to selling Neto if the right offer arrives - but earlier this summer they set his market value at around £100 million.

The club have also continued to look into potential signings, an indication that they are preparing for the possibility of another departure.

Should Neto leave, Chelsea would be expected to move for a high-profile attacker to replace him.

It is an intriguing situation in the countdown to Tuesday's transfer deadline, and he could yet leave despite a positive impact during the early days of Alonso's reign.