Tottenham make decision on permanent Werner transfer

Tottenham are ready to send Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

Werner is on a season-long loan at Spurs from RBL, with an option to buy at €8.5m.

The Mirror says Spurs management have decided to pass on the option and will instead send the Germany attacker back to his parent club in June.

Werner has been linked with RBL's MLS sister club, New York Red Bull, for the second-half of their 2025 season.

He has scored once in 27 appearances for Tottenham so far this season.