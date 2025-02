Tottenham winger Timo Werner is being urged to make a move to MLS.

Werner's former RB Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg is now playing in the USA with New York Red Bulls.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told BILD: "Of course I would like to take Timo. He is a great player. We had great years in Leipzig.

"But unfortunately I can't decide."

Werner is on-loan at Tottenham from Leipzig, where his deal runs to 2026.