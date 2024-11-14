Tottenham looking to speed up Min-hyeok deal before January transfer window

Tottenham looking to speed up deal Min-hyeok to before January transfer window

Tottenham are interested in fast tracking summer signing Yang Min-hyeok's arrival at the club.

Spurs put in place a deal for the Ganwong youngster in the off-season, but allowed him to stay at his domestic club until the winter.

Per Chosun in South Korea, the north Londoners now want to accelerate those plans slightly.

Rather than January, they are hoping to have Min-hyeok move to England in mid-December.

The goal is to have the 18-year-old settled by the time he can be registered to play with the first team.

Whether he goes straight into senior action, or gets a month or two in the Under-21s, is not yet clear.