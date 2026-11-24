Tottenham are ready to reward their rising star Luca Williams-Barnett with a new long-term contract at the club.

Williams-Barnett has become an instant fans' favourite after setting a new benchmark as Spurs' youngest Premier League goal scorer since Gareth Bale, after netting against Ipswich Town, aged 18 years and 51 days earlier this month.

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Reports from Telegraph Sport claim Spurs are putting the finishing touches to a new deal for the teenager, whose current deal runs until.

He signed a first professional contract back in 2025, but the North London giants are keen to move quickly, amid rumoured interest from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

The duo have been tracking Williams-Barnett during his rise through Tottenham's youth set up, but despite the path to a starting spot featuring several more established, he's ready to commit to Spurs.