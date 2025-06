Tottenham are inviting offers for Alejo Veliz.

The Argentine striker spent last season on-loan in LaLiga with Espanyol

Advertisement Advertisement

TalkSPORT says Spurs do not see a future for Veliz in the Premier League and are eager to sell.

However, while they've circulated Veliz's name to intermediaries, no offers have yet arrived.

Veliz, 21, joined Spurs from Rosario Central in 2023.