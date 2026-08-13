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'We want more, we need more' - Carrick calls on Man United to step up transfer business

'We want more, we need more' - Carrick calls on Man United to step up transfer business
'We want more, we need more' - Carrick calls on Man United to step up transfer businessMark Pain / Alamy / Profimedia

Man United boss Michael Carrick has called on the club to step up their transfer business.

Carrick’s side were expected to have a busy summer, but following the arrivals of Andrey Santos from Chelsea, Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, and Karl Darlow from Leeds, it’s been relatively quiet.

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It’s been widely reported that Man United are looking to sign a new left-back to provide competition to Luke Shaw and another midfielder.

The club have also set clear lines in the sand over fees they're willing to pay for targets having pulled out of races to sign Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson over asking prices.

Still, Carrick has urged the club to make more signings ahead of what will be a hectic season with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford.

"We want more, we need more, we keep looking for how we can do that," he told BBC Sport.

"Money's money, I get that. We feel like we have to be pushing for everything we're involved in, while being realistic of what the recent history's looked like over a period of time.

"For now, we've got to make the most of it, but we've got to push every boundary we can to be able to win again, basically.

"That's the challenge."

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Michael CarrickManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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